Assam Rifles organises pipe band display



HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 29: Lokra Battalion, under the aegis of Agartala Sector, organised pipe band display and a lecture on the theme – ‘Patriotism’ under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav for school children of ARHS, Lokra and local residence of Lokra village on Monday at Bn HQ Lokra, Sonitpur, Assam.

The event started with a lecture on the theme – ‘Patriotism’ which was followed by a lecture on the sense of national belonging. Subsequently, the pipe band team of the battalion played various patriotic songs during the band display. The day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and was highly appreciated by the teaching staff, students and public. A total of 234 individuals including teachers, students and local residents of Lokra village witnessed the event with full zeal and enthusiasm and made the event a huge success.

On the other hand, the battalion also conducted – ‘A day with company commanders’ with students of local schools at Siaha, Mizoram on Saturday. A total of 30 students along with a teacher attended the various events conducted by the Assam Rifles to include a short run for fun in the morning, weapon display, games, etc. They were also given an exposure about Assam Rifles and how it has contributed in maintaining peace and stability in the region. Students got a chance to spend a day in the company location and understand the working ethos of the Assam Rifle.

