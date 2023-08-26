Assam Science Society to host ‘Bijnan Chetana Jatra’ campaign

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Aug 25: Assam Science Society Demow branch, in collaboration with Assam Science Technology and Environment Council under the department of Science, Technology and Climate Change, government of Assam, is set to organise a three-day ‘Bijnan Chetana Jatra: Drive Against Superstition – A Campaign to Eradicate Social Evils’.

- Advertisement -

The event is scheduled to take place under the patronage of Assam Science Society Demow branch, aiming to raise awareness and combat superstitions prevailing in society. The jatra will feature engaging programs spread over the course of three days.

On Saturday, the Bijnan Chetana Jatra program will commence at Sunny Rose English High School Rajmai. The day’s agenda includes flag hoisting, one-act plays, discussions on the science behind miracles, and speeches.

Moving forward, on August 28, the Bijnan Chetana Jatra program will be held at Bokota Nemuguri Higher Secondary School. A variety of programs are lined up for the day, contributing to the campaign’s objectives.

Concluding the campaign on August 29, the Bijnan Chetana Jatra program will unfold at Bamrajabari High Medium School. This final day will feature diverse activities aimed at promoting scientific thinking and dispelling harmful superstitions.

- Advertisement -

Arup Kumar Dutta, president, and Mahendra Kurmi, secretary of Assam Science Society Demow branch, extend a warm invitation to the public to participate in the program.