Chaos in Assam Assembly Over Attack on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain

GUWAHATI, Feb 21: The Assam Assembly witnessed significant disruption on February 21 as opposition Congress MLAs created an uproar over the recent attack on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain in Nagaon district. The chaos led Speaker Biswajit Daimary to adjourn the House twice within the first 30 minutes of the session.

Opposition Leader Debabrata Saikia moved an adjournment motion immediately after the Assembly met at 9:30 AM, seeking a debate on the attack. He was disappointed with the response of the chief minister, which he said had no regret or apology for the attack on Hussain. But Speaker Daimary rejected the motion, saying that there was a planned discussion on the finance bill.

The assault on Hussain, the Parliament member from Dhubri, took place on Thursday while he was riding a two-wheeler to a party meeting in Gunomari village in Rupohi police station. A group of masked men with cricket bats, raising slogans against him, attacked him. Hussain was not injured, but his two personal security officers (PSOs) were injured and given first aid.

Minister Pijush Hazarika countered Saikia’s charges, saying, “The government had identified the culprits and is taking appropriate action.” But Congress MLAs were not satisfied with the reply and rushed into the Well of the House, raising slogans and holding up proceedings. The BJP ruling legislators fought back with counter-shouts, claiming that such things used to happen during Congress rule with no action from the government.

As tensions ran high, Speaker Daimary adjourned the House by 10 minutes. When the session resumed, Congress MLAs again disrupted proceedings, insisting on an immediate discussion on the attack. The relentless disruption compelled the Speaker to adjourn the Assembly once again by five minutes.

Meanwhile, ten people involved in the attack have since been identified by the police, informed CM Himanta Biswa Sarma through his X handle.

The accused include Harun from Jamtola, Haresh from Fakoli, Basir from Tamulitup, Kasem Ali from Kawoimari, Rosidul from Kawoimari, Ayub from Gunabari, Lutkior from Rail Station, Khaleque from Rowmari, Mojibur from Gorematikhowa, and Jahangir from Koachgaon. The authorities have promised legal action against them according to the law.