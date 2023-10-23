27 C
Assam: Senior cine journalist and film critic Arun Lochan Das no more

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 23: Senior cine journalist and film critic of Assam, Arun Lochan Das passed away today morning in Guwahati after undergoing treatment for heart and lung illness at Nemcare hospital.

As per reports, Das had suffered a heart attack few days back and was admitted to the hospital. However doctors revealed that Das’s health deteriorated following infection in lungs and heart.

Arun Lochan Das has authored several books on cinema in Assamese language, besides regularly contributing to anthologies.

 

