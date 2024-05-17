30 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 17, 2024
type here...

Netflix renews ‘3 Body Problem’ for additional episodes, series to end

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

LOS ANGELES, May 16: Netflix has greenlit additional episodes of sci-fi series “3 Body Problem” to conclude the story, created, executive produced and written by David Benioff, D B Weiss and Alexander Woo.
Based on the Hugo Award–winning Chinese novel “The Three-Body Problem’ by Liu Cixin, the first season of the show premiered on the streamer in March.
Returning creators Benioff, Weiss, and Woo in a joint statement said they are looking forward to telling the story through to its “epic conclusion”.
“Three Body Problem has been renewed! We’re thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion.
“Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!” the trio said in a statement shared on Netflix’s official X page.
“The extraordinary ‘3 Body Problem’, brought to life with the deft hands of Benioff, Weiss and Woo, will soar to never-before-seen heights as they tackle the rest of the mind-blowing journey through Death’s End. Their brilliant vision as storytellers is matched by their amazing partnership — and, just like the fans, we can’t wait to see what they have in store,” added Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series at Netflix.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Game of Thrones” creators Benioff and Weiss have renewed their overall deal with the streamer to write, produce and direct new series and films. Besides the continuation of “3 Body Problem”, the duo are working on “Death by Lightning” series. (PTI)

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

 

- Advertisement -

 

5 Lighthouses That You Must Visit In India
5 Lighthouses That You Must Visit In India
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji
Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India
Healthy South Indian Breakfast Dishes
Healthy South Indian Breakfast Dishes
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

17 May, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
5 Lighthouses That You Must Visit In India Top 10 Medical Colleges In India Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India Healthy South Indian Breakfast Dishes