Hansal Mehta announces third chapter of ‘Scam’ series on Subrata Roy

MUMBAI, May 16: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Thursday announced the third edition of his smash hit series “Scam”, titled “Scam 2010 – The Subrata Roy Saga”, which will be based on the life of businessman Subrata Roy.
Based on the book, “Sahara: The Untold Story by Tamal Bandyopadhyay”, the Sony LIV series will be produced by Applause Entertainment, in association with Studio Next and helmed by Mehta.
“Scam 2010″ is the dust-to-diamonds story of Roy. In the early 2000s, Roy was caught in a whirlwind of accusations ranging from chit-fund manipulations to fake investors, ultimately leading to his arrest in 2014. With approximately Rs 25,000 crore still lying unclaimed with government authorities, the repercussions of the scam continue to reverberate even today,” according to the press release issued by the makers. “Scam is not just a franchise for me. It is a chronicling of our times. I’m thrilled to collaborate again with Applause and Sony LIV to bring this larger-than-life story alive,” Hansal Mehta said in a statement. Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, said, Scam series has become a pop cultural phenomenon.
“With Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, we are poised to raise the bar even higher, offering audiences an immersive journey into the life and times of one of the most audacious and ambitious minds in Indian business history,” Nair said.
Danish Khan, SonyLIV, said they are delighted to collaborate with Mehta and Applause Entertainment for the next Scam series. “The series has consistently been the most viewed franchise on Sony LIV and we are confident that the third edition will create newer benchmarks in compelling storytelling,” he said. (PTI)

 

