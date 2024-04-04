26 C
Assam STF busts fake gold racket in Gorchuk, one arrested

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, April 4: The Assam Police Special Task Force, under the direction of Inspector Kapil Pathak, has successfully dismantled a counterfeit gold racket in the Gorchuk area, within the jurisdiction of Gorchuk Police Station.

The operation led to the arrest of a suspect and the seizure of fake gold and related items. The Special Task Force’s raid revealed a stockpile of counterfeit gold, including a boat-shaped ingot weighing approximately 1.489 kilograms.

Other incriminating items connected to the illegal trade were also seized. Inspector Kapil Pathak, who led the operation, praised the meticulous planning and diligent efforts of the Assam Police Special Task Force in combating criminal activities in the area.

He underscored the cooperative approach adopted by law enforcement agencies to fight such fraudulent schemes, thereby ensuring the community’s safety and security. The arrested individual is currently in police custody, awaiting further investigation into their role in the counterfeit gold racket and possible accomplices.

