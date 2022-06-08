Assam: Suklabaidya reviews APART schemes

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 7: Minister for Fisheries, Parimal Suklabaidya reviewed the schemes under the Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART) here on Tuesday.

Reviewing the APART, a World Bank financed project, at his office conference hall, minister Suklabaidya enquired about the status of the schemes such as poly culture, paddy cum fish culture, etc., and directed the senior officials to expedite their implementation so that the fishers and fishing community at large are benefitted.

The minister also handed over a water testing kit to the APART personnel for distribution in the targeted 18 districts of the state.

Joint director, JP Medhi, DDFs, Sanjib Choudhury and Chayan Acharjee, nodal officer, APART, Dr.Dhrubajyoti Sarma, Fisheries coordinator, APART, Dr.Sanjay Sarma and DFDO attached to minister, Fisheries, Pratul Deka were present at the meeting.