Assam to Implement Key Recommendations on Assam Accord Clause 6

The Assam government commits to implementing most recommendations on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, aiming to protect the state's cultural, social, and linguistic identity.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 5, Thursday: The Assam government has announced its decision to implement most of the key recommendations regarding Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. This move is aimed at safeguarding the cultural, social, and linguistic identity of the indigenous Assamese people, a long-standing demand since the Accord was signed in 1985.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking to the media on Wednesday, emphasized the government’s commitment to fulfilling the promises of the Assam Accord. “We have carefully reviewed the recommendations submitted by the Clause 6 Committee, and the state government is prepared to implement most of them to ensure the protection of Assam’s unique heritage,” Sarma stated.

Clause 6 of the Assam Accord provides for constitutional, legislative, and administrative safeguards to protect the Assamese people’s cultural and social identity. A committee appointed in 2019 had submitted its recommendations, which include measures like reservation in state government jobs, legislative assembly seats for indigenous Assamese, and strict regulation on the acquisition of land by non-indigenous people.

The Chief Minister also assured that the implementation would be in consultation with all stakeholders, including indigenous communities, political parties, and civil society organizations. The government aims to address concerns about protecting Assamese identity while balancing the rights of other residents of the state.

The move has drawn mixed reactions from various quarters. While many indigenous groups have welcomed the announcement as a positive step, some organizations have expressed concerns over the delay in the implementation process and demanded a clear timeline.

The Assam Accord, signed between the Government of India and the leaders of the Assam Movement, aimed to address the issue of illegal immigration and protect the rights of the Assamese people. With the latest development, the state government aims to fulfill one of the most crucial aspects of the Accord, bringing much-needed clarity and resolution to a long-pending issue.

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Assam-Meghalaya Joint Committee to Address Bilateral Issues Next Week

