Assam to Implement Key Recommendations on Assam Accord Clause 6

HT Digital

September 5, Thursday: The Assam government has announced its decision to implement most of the key recommendations regarding Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. This move is aimed at safeguarding the cultural, social, and linguistic identity of the indigenous Assamese people, a long-standing demand since the Accord was signed in 1985.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking to the media on Wednesday, emphasized the government’s commitment to fulfilling the promises of the Assam Accord. “We have carefully reviewed the recommendations submitted by the Clause 6 Committee, and the state government is prepared to implement most of them to ensure the protection of Assam’s unique heritage,” Sarma stated.

Clause 6 of the Assam Accord provides for constitutional, legislative, and administrative safeguards to protect the Assamese people’s cultural and social identity. A committee appointed in 2019 had submitted its recommendations, which include measures like reservation in state government jobs, legislative assembly seats for indigenous Assamese, and strict regulation on the acquisition of land by non-indigenous people.

The Chief Minister also assured that the implementation would be in consultation with all stakeholders, including indigenous communities, political parties, and civil society organizations. The government aims to address concerns about protecting Assamese identity while balancing the rights of other residents of the state.

The move has drawn mixed reactions from various quarters. While many indigenous groups have welcomed the announcement as a positive step, some organizations have expressed concerns over the delay in the implementation process and demanded a clear timeline.

The Assam Accord, signed between the Government of India and the leaders of the Assam Movement, aimed to address the issue of illegal immigration and protect the rights of the Assamese people. With the latest development, the state government aims to fulfill one of the most crucial aspects of the Accord, bringing much-needed clarity and resolution to a long-pending issue.