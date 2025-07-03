Trucks start plying on national highway in Mizoram after six days of repair work

AIZAWL, July 2: Trucks started plying on a portion of a key national highway in Mizoram on Wednesday, six days after a transport association blocked the dilapidated road to repair it, officials said.

Kolasib unit of Mizoram Tipper Association (MTA) has carried out repairing work of NH-6/306 on the Sairang-Kawnpui sector, which was badly damaged during rains between June 26 and June 30, preventing tankers and trucks carrying essential commodities from plying.

National Highway-306 is the primary lifeline of Mizoram, connecting Aizawl with Assam’s Silchar town. A portion of the highway is also called NH-6.

The blockade caused by the repairing work has affected the supply of essential commodities, resulting in a shortage of fuel in the state for the past six days, the officials said.

MTA said in a statement that the repairing work was called off on Tuesday evening, paving the way for truckers to ply on the national highway.

The association was forced to undertake the task as the government did not repair the road, the association claimed in the statement.

Several commercial vehicle operators and individuals extended invaluable services during the repair work, it said.

The MTA also said that the Sairang-Kawnpui sector of NH-6 was in such a dilapidated condition that trucks carrying essential items could not ply.

Trucks carrying fuel and LPG gas were released in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the association said.

It also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused during the repair work.

The fuel supply is expected to become normal in a few days as trucks have resumed their services, the officials added. (PTI)