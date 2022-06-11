Assam: Two Held In Jorhat Over Assault Of Ex-AASU Leader

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 10: Two personnel of a private security firm, one employed by Vishal Mega Mart near Lahoty petrol depot here and the other at an adjoining ATM, have been arrested for reportedly assaulting a former AASU leader on Thursday night.

The two security personnel Abhijit Kalita and Tapan Borah were sent to judicial custody on Friday.

Gopal Dutta, the former AASU leader, who was bleeding profusely from the forehead was rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for treatment by policemen who happened to be on the spot and saved him.

Dutta told news persons that he had told the security persons to keep an eye on his helmets at the mall’s parking space over which an altercation had occurred. Following this he had complained to the management of the mall.

Dutta said that on his return to the parking area another altercation took place and he was viciously assaulted by the security personnel and six to seven other people in front of his wife.

The police who rescued him immediately arrested the two but the others fled.

A case number 563/2022 under sections 143, 294, 326 and 307 of IPC has been registered in this connection at the Jorhat Police Station.

Meanwhile, the Jorhat subdivision unit of AASU here while severely condemning the incident, has submitted separate memorandums to the deputy commissioner and SP here demanding that the accused be stringently punished and all the expenses for treatment of Dutta be borne by the shopping mall chain.