Assam University student found dead in PG, family suspect foul play

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Silchar, May 17: In a shocking development, the body of Jahid Abbas Tapadar, a student from Assam University, Silchar, was discovered under suspicious circumstances on Friday. The incident occurred at the ‘Ashiyana’ hostel on Panchayat Road in Silchar, where Tapadar had been living. Tapadar hailed from the Chargola area in Karimganj district.

Reports indicate that Tapadar was found hanging in his room, leading to chaos at the hostel and prompting the involvement of the police. Upon arrival, law enforcement officials recovered the body and transported it to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for a post-mortem examination. An investigation into the student’s mysterious death is currently underway.

Tapadar was a second-semester BA LLB student at Assam University, residing at the hostel while pursuing his studies. His family, however, suspects foul play, believing that Tapadar’s death was not a suicide but a murder. They have called for a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served.

This incident has raised significant concern and unrest among the university community and Tapadar’s family, who are seeking clarity and accountability in the investigation.

