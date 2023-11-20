Assam witnesses surge in crime cases as four bodies recovered in a single day

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 20: On Monday, Assam witnessed a surge in crime with four instances of dead bodies being discovered in Cachar, Darrang, Nagaon and Dibrugarh districts.

A woman’s body was found under suspicious conditions at the Tolengram football field in Lakhipur, Cachar district. Her identity remains unknown.

Local residents suspect foul play and have informed the police who have initiated an investigation. In a separate incident in Sipajhar, a body was found floating in a pond by morning walkers.

The identity of the deceased hasn’t been established, but locals believe it to be a murder and have alerted the police. In Nagaon district’s Lanka, another woman named Jamina Khatun was found dead.

The incident has caused unrest in the area. The body was discovered in the Thaisubali area of the Lanka block.

A woman’s body was discovered in an Oil India Limited (OIL) public toilet in Duliajan, Dibrugarh district, Assam, marking the fourth such incident in the region. The body was found locked from the inside in a toilet booth, as per local residents.

Upon discovery, local police were quick to arrive at the scene and the body was subsequently retrieved.

An investigation into the incident has been assured by the police. In a separate incident in Lanka, police officials have launched an investigation into the suspected murder of a woman, allegedly by her husband, Asim Uddin.

The woman’s body was recovered by officials and has been sent for post-mortem.