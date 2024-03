HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 3: In an unusual incident on Sunday afternoon, an unidentified group attacked and robbed a female pedestrian near the Ulubari flyover in Guwahati city.

The assailants assaulted her severely, leaving her unconscious on the street. It is reported they stole her mobile phone, cash, and other valuables. Paltan Bazar police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The victim was promptly taken to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for medical treatment.