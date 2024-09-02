Assam Woman Jumps Off Bogibeel Bridge with Two Kids into Brahmaputra River

HT Digital

September 2, Monday: A tragic incident unfolded in Assam as a woman, along with her two young children, jumped off the Bogibeel Bridge into the Brahmaputra River. The shocking act, witnessed by bystanders, has prompted swift action from local authorities, who have launched an extensive search and rescue operation to locate the missing trio.

The reason behind the woman’s drastic step remains unclear, but the incident has sparked widespread concern and discussions across the region. Rescue teams, including personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police, are working against time, battling strong currents and limited visibility in their efforts to find the woman and her children. The incident underscores the urgent need for psychological support and intervention mechanisms to prevent such tragedies in the future.