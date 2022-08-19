Assam Youth Stabs Girl, Kills Self

JORHAT: A youth reportedly stabbed a girl at a rented house at Kakojan area under Lahdoigarh Police Outpost on the eastern outskirts of Jorhat here on Thursday afternoon and later reportedly hanged himself.

According to a police source, as per information received from local people a youth allegedly entered the rented house of the ill-fated girl and attacked her with a sharp weapon after which the victim was taken to Teok Referral and later shifted to JMCH. She is said to be in a critical condition.

The girl has been identified as Umme Sulema of Bongaigaon district and she was studying a nursing course in an institute in the area. Later the youth was found hanging in the house where the girl was staying, the source said.

Investigation was on in the case with police trying to establish the identity of the youth, the source added.