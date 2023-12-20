15 C
Assamese author Pranavjyoti Deka bags prestigious Sahitya Akademi recognition

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 20: The Sahitya Akademi announced its annual awards in 24 languages on Wednesday, recognising Assamese short story writer Pranavjyoti Deka among others.

The awards spanned five categories – Poetry, Novel, Short Stories, Essays, and Literary Study. Nine books of poetry, six novels, five short stories, three essays and one literary study were awarded.

A distinguished jury recommended the awards, approved by the executive board of the Sahitya Akedemi. Pranavjyoti Deka received the award in the short stories category for ‘Dr. Pranavjyoti Dekar Srestha Galpa’. Bodo author Nandeswar Daimari and Nepali writer Judhabir Rana were also recognised for their works ‘Jiu-Safarni Dakhwn’ and ‘Nepali Loksahitya Ra Loksanskritiko Parichaya’ respectively. Bengali writer Swapnamay Chakrabarti won the award for his novel ‘Jaler Upar Pani’.

The Sahitya Akademi stated the books were selected based on recommendations from a three-member jury in the respective languages. The awards pertain to books first published between 1 January 2017 and 31 December 2021. The award comprises an engraved copper-plaque, a shawl and a cash amount of Rs. 1,00,000. The award presentation function will take place on 12 March 2024 at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi.

