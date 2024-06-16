29 C
Bodo writers honoured with Sahitya Akademi award

Assamese writers Ranju Hazarika, Nayanjyoti Sarma also conferred Sahitya Akademi award

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 15: Two Bodo writers have been honoured with the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award 2024.

Eminent poet of Kokrajhar, Virgin Jekobha Mushahary has been awarded twith he prestigious Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Purashkar for her poem book ‘Brahma Boinibw’. The children poem book was published in 2019 by Bodo Publication Board of Bodo Sahitya Sabha.

On the other hand, Rani Boro of Udalguri has been awarded the prestigious Sahitya Academy Yuva Puraskar, 2024 for her short story book ‘Saikhlum’.

Meanwhile, Ranju Hazarika and Nayanjyoti Sarma in the state were also conferred the Sahitya Akademi award for the year. While Hazarika has been awarded for his Assamese novel ‘Biponna Bismoi Khel’, Sarma was honoured for his Assamese short stories collection ‘Jaal Kota Jui’.

President of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Surath Narzary and president of the All Bodo Students Union, Dipen Boro have extended their warm congratulations to the Bodo writers. They said that the winning of the Sahitya Akademi award is a great achievement for the writers of the Bodo community. They expressed hope that the award will encourage writers of the Bodoland Territorial Region to create good quality literature in the days to come.

The chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro extended his best wishes to all Sahitya Akademi award achievers including Bodo writers, Mushahary and Boro. He said that this is a proud moment for the Bodo community and the state.

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to Virgin Jekobha Mushahary and Rani Boro on being awarded the prestigious Sahitya Academy Bal Sahitya Puraskar and the Sahitya Academy Yuva Puraskar respectively. I also congratulate Ranju Hazarika and Nayanjyoti Sarma and to all young literary persons for being awarded with this distinguished recognition. My best wishes to them all for a bright future ahead,” said Boro said adding that this singular honour is a reflection of the rich literary traditions of Bodoland region and the state.

