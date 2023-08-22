Assamese cuisine showcased in three-day food festival

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 21: A vibrant three-day food festival that highlighted the flavours of Assamese cuisine concluded at Assam House on Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Marg in New Delhi. The festival, which commenced on Friday, was a collaborative effort by the ministry of Tourism, Assam Tourism, and the Office of the Resident Commissioner at Assam House.

- Advertisement -

The festival featured a variety of food stalls that showcased the rich tapestry of Assamese delicacies. Alongside these culinary delights, visitors were treated to displays of handloom and handicraft products, adding to the cultural experience. Stall owners expressed their satisfaction with the positive response received from attendees.

The event was organised in conjunction with the celebrations of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (India@75) and ‘EK Bharat Shrestha Bharat Food Festival’. The ministry of Tourism partnered with various states and union territories to provide a platform for sharing state-specific cuisines and creating awareness about the diverse culinary heritage across India.

This nationwide endeavour took place at state bhawans or houses representing the participating states. A total of 23 states and union territories, including Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Gujarat, Mizoram, West Bengal, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Nagaland, enthusiastically participated in this gastronomic celebration.