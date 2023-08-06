Assam fondly remembers Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Aug 5: Along with the rest of the state, Lok Kalyan Divas was observed at Dima Hasao on the occasion of 73rd death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi.

The event was organised at District Library Auditorium Hall Haflong, where chief executive member DHAC Debolal Gorlosa attended the programme as chief guest along with executive member DHAC, Samuel Changsan, district commissioner Simanta Kumar Das, ACS, superintendent of police Mayank Kumar, IPS, SDO Civil Maibang, Meganjoy Thaosen, ACS and other officials also attended.

The programme began with the lighting of lamp and floral tribute by CEM, Debolal Gorlosa in front of the portrait of Gopinath Bordoloi who spoke about the importance of this programme and how people should know the greatness of the personality, who was a unique politician and eminent freedom fighter. Addressing the audience CEM Debolal Gorlosa added that if the employees in each office perform their duties with utmost dedication and honesty, the district and the nation will grow and public will be benefitted.

A welcome speech delivered by the district commissioner Simanta Kumar Das ACS, in his speech mentioned that as per the direction of the Assam government decision, Lok Sewa Purushkar award were given to two non-gazetted employees of Dima Hasao district for their loyalty, efficiency and ideal services.

The award was conferred to Joydeep Mukherjee, junior district administrative assistant, and Rashmi Langthasa, junior district administrative assistant of district commissioner’s office Dima Hasao Haflong. The awardees were given a citation of Rs 25000 and extension for one year of their total service. Dr Suryakamal Bora also delivered speech on the works and contribution on Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi and also about the day specifically. The event was concluded with vote of thanks by Burhid Rabha ACS, Dima Hasao.

Our Morigaon correspondent adds: Along with the rest of the state, Morigaon district administration celebrated the Lok Kalyan Diwas at Morigaon district Library on Saturday. On the eve of the Lok Kalyan Diwas, district administration presented the Lok Sewa Award to one dedicated employee of district veterinary dept Morigaon Purna Ch Hazarika with a gamusa, Sarai , a cash of Rs 25000 and also extended his service for one year.

To honour state goverment employees who have diligently followed the ideals of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi, the state government has been providing the award Lok Sewa to dedicated employees of the state and has been observing the day as the Lok Kalyan Diwas in the state . Earlier the Lok Sewa Award presentation ceremony was formally inaugurated by district commissioner Devashis Sarma in presence of distinguished guests in the programme.ADC Dr Sangita Barthakur conducted the programme in presence of ADC Dutiva Bora, DPM of NHM Zufin Sultana, social worker Mileswar Patar.

More than three hundred students” and local people participated in the programme.

Our Nagaon correspondent adds: Along with the rest of the state, the Nagaon district administration also observed the Lok Kalyan Divas, marking the 73rd death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi, the first chief minister of Assam and the architect of modern Assam on Saturday here.

The district guardian minister as well as the minister of the state transport, excise & fisheries, Parimal Suklabaidya participated in the occasion as the chief guest and gave an extensive insight into the life and contributions of the great statesman of the state highlighting how Nagaon as a district is doubly proud to have been the birthplace of the great leader as he was born at Raha in Nagaon.

The minister accorded on importance of celebrating the day as Lok Kalyan Divas and urged every government employee as well as other to reach the ideals of serving the people that was set an example by the late leader. Local MLA Rupak Sharma and MLA of Raha Sashi Kanta Das too enumerated the great ideals of the luminary leader.

The programme was held at the DC’s conference hall. During the programme, district level Lok Sewa Puraskar was presented to two employees of district administration namely Dibon Jyoti Baruah, senior district administrative assistant, and Nirud Chandra Deka, a grade iv employee in the office of DC, Nagaon.

At the outset of the occasion, the officials as well as other participants paid floral tributes to the portrait of the legendary leader.

District commissioner Nagaon, Narendra Kumar Shah along with superintendent of police, Nagaon Navaneet Mahanta, chairperson of Nagaon Municipal Board Ambika Mazumdar, district development commissioner Satyajit Chetia, additional district commissioners, assistant commissioners, representatives of Nagaon Zilla Parishad, social worker Abhijit Nath, head of the departments of district administration, and officials and other noted dignitaries and employees of Nagaon district administration participated in the programme on Saturday, an official release stated here.

Our Tezpur correspondent adds: Along with the rest of the state, Lok Kalyan Divas was observed by Sonitpur district administration at a meeting held at the new conference hall of the district commissioner’s office here on Saturday. MLA Tezpur Prithiraj Rava was present as the chief guest on the occasion. Also present were district commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, chairperson, Sonitpur Zila Parishad, Dolly Surin, CEO, Zilla Parishad, Karabi Saikia, DDC Gaya Prasad Agarwala, DFO,

Western Assam Wildlife Division & field director, Nameri Tiger Reserve, Piraisoodan B, senior district administration officials, leading citizens and staff of the district commissioner’s office establishment.

The Lok Kalyan Divas is being held to commemorate the death anniversary of Gopinath Bordoloi, who was the first chief minister of Assam.

On the occasion, MLA Prithiraj Rava gave away the Lok Seva Puraskar to Sukla Das, Elephant Sardar posted at Nameri Wildlife Range under Western Assam Wildlife Division, Tezpur.

Sukla Das has been an invaluable asset to the Forest department since joining in 1990 as a mahout and is now serving as an Elephant Sardar. His dedication and expertise in the control, upkeep and care of department elephants are commendable. Das possesses extensive knowledge of identifying diseases in elephants and their treatments,

including both local/ herbal remedies and medical interventions and has successfully cured many ailments and diseases among the elephants under his care. His understanding of elephant behavior, communication and health has made him an essential contributor to the welfare of elephants in Nameri.

He is one of 65 district level employees across Assam selected for this award by a state level selection committee. The award includes a citation, a cash award of Rs. 25,000 and a one year extension of service beyond the retirement age.

Our Jorhat correspondent adds: Two Government employees of Jorhat district were on Saturday conferred Lok Sewa Puraskar (Public Service Award) in a function organised by the district administration at Jorhat Theatre Hall on the occasion of Lok Kalyan Diwas to mark the death anniversary of Assam’s first Chief Minister and Bharat Ratna, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi.

The employees — Rontu Neog of Jorhat DC office and Mahendra Kandali Pathak of JMCH – were presented the awards instituted in 2022 by the Government to be given at the state and district levels to employees for their ethics, dedication, integrity and punctuality, on August 5 every year while observing the death anniversary of State’s

first Chief Minister.

The award carries one-year service extension of Lok Sewa Puraskar awardees. The award also carries a citation, a gamusa, Rs 25,000 and one-year service extension of the awardees.

MLAs of Jorhat and Titabar- Hitendra Nath Goswami and Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah respectively, AIIDC Chairman Santanu Puzari, Padmashree awardee Lakhimi Baruah, BJP, Jorhat district President and a former MLA Hemanta Kalita, Jorhat Development Authority Chairman Prasanta Jyoti Goswami, district administration officials were

among those who attended the programme.

Earlier, floral tributes were paid to the great leader (Gopinath Bordoloi) and lighting the lamp before his (Bordoloi) portrait by the dignitaries.

Meanwhile, the Jorhat District Magistrate Pulak Mahanta was among the six awardees (Government officials) who were presented the Chief Minister’s award for excellence in public administration – Karmashree Award – by the Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at a function organised at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati on Saturday on the ocassion of 73rd death anniversary of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi, observed as Lok Kalyan Diwas.

A Jorhat district administration official informed that Mahanta was conferred the award for launching the “Amar Majuli” initiative of the district administration during his posting as Majuli Deputy Commissioner. Under the initiative there was all-round development of the Brahmaputra island district.

Our Biswanath Chariali correspondent adds: The death anniversary of the first chief minister of Assam, Bharat Ratna, a Gandhian freedom fighter Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi was observed at Biswanath as Lok Kalayan Divas like other parts of the state today. In this connection, Biswanath administration had organised the special day amid various activities. In this regard, a meeting was convened in the conference hall of the Sub-division (Civil) Office. The session began with illumination of ceremonial lamp in front of the portrait of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi by Dr Neha Yadav, additional district commissioner cum sub-divisional officer of Biswanath Sub-division followed by floral tributes offered by Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur, senior citizen Jiten Bhagawati among others. Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur, chairman of Biswanath Town Committee Amarjyoti Borthakur among others recalled the contributions of Gopinath Bordoloi. In this connection, two employees of Biswanath were awarded with the Lok Kalayan Puraskar. The awardees were Bhoirab Bora and Kumud Barua. The session was attended by Manash Kumar Saikia, ADC, Shristi Kalita, SDPRO (i/c), Pushpankar Patir and Bichitra Das, assistant commissioners besides other dignitaries. All the proceedings were conducted by Ranjit Saikia of SDPRO, Biswanath.