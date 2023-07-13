Assamese scientist Chayan Dutta to oversee launch control operations of Chandrayaan-3 Mission

HT Correspondent

Tezpur, July 12: In a momentous occasion for both the nation and the scientific community of Assam, Chayan Dutta, a highly accomplished Assamese scientist, has been entrusted with overseeing the launch control operations of the eagerly awaited Chandrayaan-3 mission. As an alumnus of the department of Electronics & Communication Engineering at Tezpur University, scientist Dutta, currently serving as scientist/engineer-G at UR Rao Satellite Centre, department of Space, holds the position of deputy project director for the ‘On Board Command Telemetry, Data Handling & Storage System, Lander, Chandrayaan-3’. This subsystem plays a critical role in controlling all spacecraft functions, acting as the “brains” of the orbiter.

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, is scheduled for launch by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aboard the Launch Vehicle Mark-III from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14.

Expressing his gratitude and excitement, Scientist Dutta stated, “I am deeply honoured and humbled to have been entrusted with this responsibility. This mission represents a significant milestone for our nation and the global scientific community.”

Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, vice chancellor of Tezpur University, extended his best wishes to scientist Dutta and the entire team, saying, “This remarkable development not only demonstrates India’s dedication to space exploration but also showcases the exceptional talent and expertise within our country. It is a proud moment for the nation, Assam, and Tezpur University.”