UKNA Claims Responsibility for Deadly Ambush in Manipur’s Churachandpur District

HT DIGITAL

CHURACHANDPUR, JULY 1: United Kuki National Army (UKNA), which is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the government of India, has taken responsibility for Monday’s fatal ambush along the Mongjang village area in Manipur’s Churachandpur district. Four people, including three cadres of SoO-signatory Kuki National Army (KNA), the military wing of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), and an elderly woman, were killed in the attack.

- Advertisement -

In a release from its information and publicity department, the UKNA announced that the attack was a retaliatory action. The group accused Thenkhothang Haokip, alias Thahpi (48), Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the KNO/KNA, of being behind the murders of UKNA leader Thangminlal Haokip (also referred to as Tamin Hunter) and the outfit’s Public Relations Officer Satkhohao Haokip. The UKNA further accused Thahpi of causing the deaths of more than 30 Kuki people and of regularly intimidating UKNA cadres on leave.

According to the group, Thangminlal Haokip was assassinated in May 2024 by unknown gunmen at Geljang village close to Leimatak, and Satkhohao Haokip was killed at home in Churachandpur town on the night of September 30-October 1, 2024. The UKNA attributes the two assassinations to Thahpi.

The KNO/KNA is among 25 Kuki-Zo underground organizations that are now functional under the SoO accord with the Indian government. Nonetheless, the UKNA, not being a signatory to the agreement, functions independently and remains outside the ambit of the ceasefire agreement.

The UKNA claim of responsibility follows as Manipur police and central security agencies step up efforts to arrest those behind the ambush. The Manipur Police bulletin says that the attack took place at about 1 PM on June 30, 2025. Security forces acted fast upon hearing reports of firing close to K Mongjang village, which falls within the purview of Churachandpur Police Station.

- Advertisement -

The security personnel arrived at the scene and found a bullet-studded Hyundai Creta car with three male passengers deceased inside. The corpse of an old woman lay next to it. The deceased were Phalhing (72) of Koite village, Thenkhothang alias Thahpi (48) of Matejang, Seikhogin (35) of Teiseng, and Lengouhao (35) of Chengkon village.

Initial investigations established that the vehicle was ambushed in a targeted and pre-planned attack. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Churachandpur Police Station, and combing operations are being carried out in order to avoid further violence and apprehend the culprits.

Security forces have requested the public to continue to remain calm and assist law enforcement as they endeavor to maintain stability and accountability in the area.