Assamese Youths Beaten, Shot at by Miscreants on Border

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 16: A traumatic event marred Independence Day celebration in Merapani, a border town on the Assam-Nagaland frontier, when three Assamese youth were attacked by a group of suspected Naga miscreants.

They have been identified as Simsat Basumatary, Subrat Nayak, and Prakash Boro. Sources said the three were traveling from Kadamguri to a forest around Nagaland for a picnic. They were stopped by the wrongdoers on their way back, who allegedly opened fire in an unprovoked attack.

Basumatary and Nayak were said to have been beaten mercilessly, with Boro receiving a gunshot wound from an air rifle when he attempted to flee. The bullet inflicted excessive bleeding, further illustrating the brutality of the act.

Though they were injured, the three were able to escape and arrived at the Merapani Community Health Centre, where they were provided with initial care. Subsequently, they were referred to Golaghat Civil Hospital for further care.

Local authorities asserted that the attack occurred unprovoked, triggering outrage and alarm among people living in the border area. The police have launched an investigation into the incident, and talks are on to improve security arrangements to prevent such an occurrence on the sensitive Assam-Nagaland border.

