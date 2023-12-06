Assam’s 23 noted litterateurs to be conferred ‘Literary Award and Pension 2023’

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 6: On the 92nd birth anniversary of the late Writer and Journalist Homen Borgohain, Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, will present the Literary Award and Pension 2023 to 23 eminent authors from Assam on Thursday.

The ceremony will take place at the Media Hall of the Chief Minister’s office at 11 am.

The award recipients include Sitaram Basumatary, Jaya Deb, Champa Lal Sinha, Bagen Gogoi, Anupama Naiding, Dr. Paritosh Chakkravorty, Dr. Malina Rabha, Jhoola Sharma, Cheniram Gogoi, Dr. Malini, Dr. Akon Chandra Saikia, Binanda Sarmah Puzari, Railakshmi Khound, Anil Kumar Boruah, Dr. Nandita Devi, Jayanta Madhab Bora, Renuka Biswas, Pratima Nandi Narzaree, Bijoy Rabi Das, Dilip Kumar Barah, Gyan Bahadur Kshetri, Sumitra Goswami, and Mohan Sonowal.