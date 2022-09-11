Assault, Detention Of Senior Guwahati Scribe Protested

GUWAHATI, Sept 10: Media persons staged a protest here on Saturday against the alleged assault of senior journalist Banajit Thakuriya of ‘Asomiya Pratidin’ when he went to cover an incident recently and his subsequent detention by the police.

The protesting media persons demanded immediate arrest of the attackers and action against the officer-in-charge of Chandmari police station, Tinkumoni Bordoloi who had allegedly detained Thakuriya when he went to file a complaint on the incident.

Media persons from different associations wearing black masks joined the protest organised by Gauhati Press Club outside its premises. Editors and senior journalists of almost all media organisations were present at the protest.

Thakuriya was assaulted when he had gone to cover a fire at a restaurant in the Commerce College point here on September 7 and the officer-in-charge of Chandmari police station had allegedly detained him for the night instead of acting on his complaint.

“This behaviour of the police is not acceptable. We demand immediate action against the police officer and those who had assaulted Thakuria,” Gauhati Press Club president Manoj Nath and general secretary Sanjoy Ray said.

The Gauhati Press Club sent a memorandum to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who holds the home portfolio, demanding action against the police official.

Measures should be taken by the government to ensure that the media is allowed to work independently and journalists can perform their duties without any fear or threat to their lives, the protestors demanded. (PTI)