Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary visits Kokrajhar to prepare for winter session

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 21: Biswajit Daimary, the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, visited Kokrajhar to assess the preparations and arrangements for the upcoming winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The session is scheduled to be held at the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA) House in Kokrajhar in December.

Accompanied by Katiram Boro, Speaker of the BTCLA, Sidli MLA Joyanta Basumatary, and other officials from the Assam Assembly, Speaker Biswajit Daimary conducted a meeting with representatives from various departments, educational institutions, and the district administration. The objective of the meeting was to ensure a well-organised and smooth session with all necessary arrangements, including accommodations.

During his visit, Daimary also inspected the BTC Legislative Assembly House to assess the seating arrangement, aiming to accommodate all 126 MLAs who will attend the session.

Speaker Daimary emphasised that preparations and arrangements for the winter session, scheduled for December 2023, are already underway. He expressed confidence that the Assam Assembly team, officials, and Assembly members would complete all necessary preparations on time, ensuring the session’s success.

He also highlighted that this winter session marks a significant occasion as it will be held outside the Assam Assembly House, in Kokrajhar. This change of location is expected to be an attractive and memorable event for the citizens of Bodoland Territorial Region districts.