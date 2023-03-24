ATASU opposes municipality tax hike

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, March 23: The All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU) has strongly opposed the recent decision of the state government to hike the tax in the municipality corporation and municipality area.

In a press release issued to the press, Nipon Barua, advisor of ATASU, Demow Regional Committee as well as vice-president of ATASU, Sivasagar District Committee, Sumeet Kumar Handique among others shown a sharp reaction and stated that the state government’s move towards tax hike in the state municipality and municipality corporation area, the Demow Municipality Board which was formed newly and the property tax issue to the people of the municipality area is unfortunate. There is lack of many civic facilities and the area is economically poor and the Demow Municipality Board was formed with 10 Wards.