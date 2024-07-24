Athletics coaching camp concludes 

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 23: The Diphu Athletics Academy (DAA), in collaboration with Langsoli-et Sports Association (LSA), successfully concluded a week-long athletics coaching camp aimed at promoting sports in rural areas. The camp, held from July 14 to 20 at Langsoli-et playground, catered to children aged 10 and above.

The initiative saw participation from 70 young athletes, both boys and girls, hailing from nearby villages including Langsoli-et, Hojaipur, and Nilapur. The training was conducted by a team of experienced coaches, including national players Sangmir Teronpi, Kajir Teronpi, and Longmiji Bey, alongside DAA coaches Pokhila Engtipi and Sikari Enghi.

On the final day, July 20, an athletics competition was held, followed by a ceremony where medals and certificates were awarded to the winners and participants.

The closing ceremony was graced by several local dignitaries, including John Hanse, chairman of Lumbajong Village Development Committee; Biren Hanse, president of LSA; DAA coaches Pokhila Engtipi and Sikari Enghi; and Joysing Tokbi, former general secretary of Karbi Lammet Amei.