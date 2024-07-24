28 C
Duck farming training camp held in Dengaon

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 23: The Karbi Farmers Association (KFA), in partnership with the manager of Duck Farm, Phuloni, organised a one-day training camp on duck farming for local farmers. The event took place at the Sericulture Guest House in Dengaon.

Dr Brahmananda Borah, manager of Duck Farm, Phuloni, highlighted the economic benefits of duck farming to the attendees. He noted that the current market price for ducks is approaching Rs 1000 per bird, making it a potentially lucrative venture. Dr Borah also emphasised the importance of preventive healthcare, advising farmers to vaccinate their ducks against seasonal diseases like Avian influenza and Avian Cholera.

KFA president Tingku Engti encouraged farmers to consider duck farming, describing it as a manageable enterprise that allows time for other activities. He stressed that this venture could provide significant support to farming families and assured that the KFA would offer ongoing guidance and support to interested farmers.

As part of the initiative, ducklings and necessary medicines were distributed to the participating farmers.

The program was chaired by Sunil Terang, president of the KFA Dengaon branch, while general secretary Tapon Killing handled introductions and felicitations. Other notable attendees included KFA vice president Robinson Teron, spokesperson Hemari Rongpi, and member Rajiv Terang.

