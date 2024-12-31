14 C
Atul Bora rules out dissension in party 

AGP to observe 2025 as the year of mother languages  

AGP president Atul Bora addressing a press connferace at AGP head office in Guwahati on Monday.
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 30: Agriculture minister Atul Bora on Monday said that the scope of dissension cease to exist in Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and a sense of unity prevailing among party members across ranks.

 Bora, who is also the party president, was talking to newsmen in an interaction programme usually held every year end at the party office here.

 ”Party workers across ranks believe in unity in our party and of course there is no scope of dissension among them. I don’t believe in rumours about some senior members bifurcating to form another party,” Bora said.

Bora further stated that the AGP would observe the year 2025 as the year of mother languages to strengthen the languages of the indigenous and various communities, tribes in the state.

“The party would also take steps to preserve the brotherhood, unity that exists between various communities in the state,” he said.

Recounting the steps that the BJP-led government under leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken in the past one year; Bora said that AGP has been shouldering responsibility of safeguarding identity and interests of the indigenous through implementation of Assam accord.

“The year 2025 is much important for us as the government under leadership of the CM would leave no stones unturned to implement the clauses of the Assam Accord. The CM has taken steps to implement the recommendations instructed by Justice (retd) Biplab Sarma committee on Assam Accord and that the honourable CM has also taken steps to implement the recommendations which are under the purview of the Centre,” Bora said.

Bora further said that regionalism in Assam has always been unifying factor among masses.

