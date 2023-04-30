Awareness Programme Held At Chatia College

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, April 29: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Chatia College had organised an awareness programme on preparedness for the NAAC Peer team visit on Saturday.

The event started at 11 am and was attended by all the teaching and non-teaching staff of the institution, along with the president of the governing body, Ganesh Pathak. The coordinator of the IQAC, Mukut Hazarika, welcomed the attendees and initiated the programme.

Two eminent resource persons Dr Ajit Hazarika, principal of THB College and Dr Jayanta Baruah, associate professor of the department of Political Science at THB College enlightened the attendees on the preparations required for the upcoming NAAC Peer Team Visit, which is scheduled to take place on May 23 and 24 this year.