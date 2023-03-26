24 C
Awareness programme held in Karbi Anglong

BOKAJAN: The Gramin Krishi Sewa, Assam Agriculture University- Zonal Research Station, Diphu, Karbi Anglong held an awareness programme with the title ‘Climate Change- Adaptation and Mitigation in Agriculture’ on the premises of Rongplimplam Club in Rongplimplam, Karbi Anglong. The programme was sponsored by the meteorological department of the government of India.

Resource person Dr KD Singha, chief scientist, Zonal Research Station, Diphu, Karbi Anglong said that the impact of climate change is being seen in Karbi Anglong district.

“Temperature has been rising and rainfall has also reduced. In order to mitigate climate change, the government is protecting the forest cover and planting saplings,” he said.

Junior scientist (Soil Science), Monjurima Gogoi; technical officer (Agro Meteorology), Tapashree Das and others attended the programme.

