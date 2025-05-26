26 C
Guwahati
Monday, May 26, 2025
type here...

Bangladesh’s two ‘chicken necks’ more vulnerable than Siliguri corridor: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, May 25: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that those who ‘habitually threaten’ India on the ‘chicken neck corridor’, should note that Bangladesh has two such narrow strips of land which are “far more vulnerable”.

India’s chicken’s neck, known as the Siliguri corridor, is a narrow strip of land, measuring around 22 km-35 km in width, that connects the northeast region with the rest of India.

Sarma in a post on X said, “To those who habitually threaten India on the ‘Chicken Neck Corridor’, should note these facts as well: Bangladesh has two of its own ‘chicken necks’. Both are far more vulnerable. First is the 80 km North Bangladesh Corridor- from Dakhin Dinajpur to South West Garo Hills. Any disruption here, can completely isolate the entire Rangpur division from rest of Bangladesh.”

“Second is the 28 km Chittagong Corridor, from South Tripura till the Bay of Bengal. This corridor, smaller than India’s chicken neck, is the only link between Bangladesh’s economic capital and political capital,” he also posted on X.

For the neighbouring country, disruption in one of these ‘chicken necks’ will cut off the link between its economic and political capitals, and disruption in the other will isolate the entire Rangpur division from the rest of the country, Sarma claimed.

“I am only presenting geographical facts that some may tend to forget. Just like India’s Siliguri Corridor, our neighbouring country is also embedded with two narrow corridors of theirs,” the chief minister added. (PTI)

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India.
