Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Assam CM bats for alternative route to bypass 'Chicken's Neck'

Himanta slams Yunus for 'offensive and condemnable' statement

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, April 1: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday described Bangladesh government’s chief adviser Muhammad Yunus’s statement as “offensive and strongly condemnable”, and called for prioritisation of exploring alternative routes connecting the Northeast to the rest of India, bypassing the ‘Chicken’s Neck’.

Calling Bangladesh the “only guardian of the ocean” in the region, Yunus urged China to extend its economic influence to his country, mentioning that India’s northeastern states being landlocked could prove to be an opportunity.

“The statement made by Md Younis of Bangladesh, the so-called interim government referring to the seven sister states of Northeast India as landlocked and positioning Bangladesh as their guardian of ocean access, is offensive and strongly condemnable,” Sarma posted on X.

“Such provocative statements by Md Younis must not be taken lightly, as they reflect deeper strategic considerations and longstanding agendas,” he added.

Yunus apparently made the comment during his recent four-day visit to China. A video of it surfaced on social media on Monday.

“The seven states of India, the eastern part of India, are called the seven sisters. They are a landlocked region of India. They have no way to reach out to the ocean,” he said.

Sarma pointed out that this remark underscores the “persistent vulnerability narrative associated with India’s strategic ‘Chicken’s Neck’ corridor”.

He called for the prioritisation of exploring alternative road routes connecting the Northeast to the rest of India, effectively bypassing the ‘Chicken’s Neck’.

“Historically, even internal elements within India have dangerously suggested severing this critical passageway to isolate the Northeast from the mainland physically. Therefore, it is imperative to develop more robust railway and road networks both underneath and around the Chicken’s Neck corridor,” he said.

Sarma said that this may pose significant engineering challenges, but it can be achieved with “determination and innovation”.

The strategic Siliguri Corridor, called the ‘Chicken’s Neck’ for its shape, is a strip of land located in northern West Bengal, having a width of just over 20 km. This narrow strip, which connects the Northeast to the rest of India, is sandwiched between Nepal and Bangladesh, with Bhutan and China a few hundred km away. (PTI)

