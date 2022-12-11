Benevolent act of NCC cadet catches people’s attention at Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 10: Dimpy Bora, a cadet of 8 Assam battalion, NCC, Tezpur Group, has caught the sights of the people in general by showing her sympathetic vibrance as well as the merit of a responsible citizen or ethos and spirit of NCC to an abandoned and helpless poor woman on Friday last.

Cadet Dimpy Bora who is studying in Nowgong College (autonomous), had a glance at a poor helpless woman sitting alone on roadside while she was on her way to college. In the afternoon, on her way back to home, she again saw the same woman sitting alone in distress. Realising something wrong with the woman, she approached to her and quizzed for a while. The poor woman revealed that she was abandoned there a few hours ago by her adopted son.

The cadet immediately intimated the matter to Col Amar Singh, commanding officer of 8 battalion, NCC. Col Singh rushed to the spot to provide assistance to the old lady.

Meanwhile Col Singh and some other cadets of the NCC battalion provided packets of food as well as drinks. Subsequently, with the help of local police administration as well as district Social Welfare department, the NCC official and other cadets rescued the old lady and was also comfortably lodged her under arrangements of the district authorities.