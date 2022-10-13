Bhairavi Jani on book promotional tour in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 12: Renowned and well-acclaimed entrepreneur Bhairavi Jani was in Guwahati on Wednesday to discuss her soon to be released book ‘Highway to Swades: Rediscovering India’s Superpowers’. The book published by Harper Collins is expected to hit the shelves by the first week of November. The book is the result of Bhairavi’s extensive travels across the length and breadth of India, most notable amongst them the 18,181 km journey she undertook for 51 days in 2014. Through multiple lenses of history, economics, markets, race, faith, politics – Bhairavi has connected the dots between

India’s rich and vast civilisation and India’s road ahead as a republic. In the book, Bhairavi articulates Twelve Superpowers of the Indian people and charts a roadmap on how these can be applied for India’s developmental path ahead: enterprise, nature, heritage, creativity, knowledge, food, beauty, wellness, assimilation, inclusion, individual, community

Bhairavi asked pertinent questions to the reader about what it means to be an Indian in 21st century and requested them to explore how they can use their individual powers for collective good of the nation.