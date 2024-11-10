‘Bhasha Gaurav Utsav’ unites poets in Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

HOWRAGHAT, Nov 9: ‘Bhasha Gaurav Utsav 2024’ multilingual poet’s conference organised by Karbi Anglong district commissioner’s office in collaboration with the organising committee.

It was concluded successfully with a day-long program at Diphu Club on Friday.

The event was attended by 75 poets from Assamese, Bengali, Boro, Karbi, Tiwa and Dimasa ethnic groups from Howraghat, Bakaliaghat, Bokajan, Manja, Diphu and Langhin. The event was attended by prominent poets including Hangmiji Hanse, Harvi Kathar, Bhaven Barua, Dipali Amsi, Manju Hazarika, Dr Kadambini Terangpi, Bhavprasad Deuri, Gita Hansepi, Sarat Patar, Rupali Basumatari, Pankaj Deka and Dr Manalisha Rangpipi.

The conference was inaugurated by Karbi Anglong District Commissioner Nirola Phangchopi and conducted by the President of the Karbi Anglong District Poets’ Conference, Sar-et Hanse.