26 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 10, 2024
type here...

‘Bhasha Gaurav Utsav’ unites poets in Karbi Anglong

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

HOWRAGHAT, Nov 9: ‘Bhasha Gaurav Utsav 2024’ multilingual poet’s conference organised by Karbi Anglong district commissioner’s office in collaboration with the organising committee.

- Advertisement -

It was concluded successfully with a day-long program at Diphu Club on Friday.

Related Posts:

The event was attended by 75 poets from Assamese, Bengali, Boro, Karbi, Tiwa and Dimasa ethnic groups from Howraghat, Bakaliaghat, Bokajan, Manja, Diphu and Langhin. The event was attended by prominent poets including Hangmiji Hanse, Harvi Kathar, Bhaven Barua, Dipali Amsi, Manju Hazarika, Dr Kadambini Terangpi, Bhavprasad Deuri, Gita Hansepi, Sarat Patar, Rupali Basumatari, Pankaj Deka and Dr Manalisha Rangpipi.

The conference was inaugurated by Karbi Anglong District Commissioner Nirola Phangchopi and conducted by the President of the Karbi Anglong District Poets’ Conference, Sar-et Hanse.

8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

10 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner 7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India 8 Most Happiest Animals In The World 10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December