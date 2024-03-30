Tiwa Cultural Festival Commences At Tiwa Fa Indraching Deuri Kshetra

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, March 29: The three-day-long Tiwa cultural program commenced on Friday at Tiwa Fa Indraching Deuri Khetra in Morigaon district, with the objective of showcasing and promoting the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the Tiwa community spanning seven generations. The ‘Tiwa Kanthichuri Kham’ or Tiwa Cultural Festival, the cultural program, was organised centrally here. The Tiwa Cultural Festival was organised by the Tiwa Autonomous Council and jointly organised by the Tiwa Chhatra Sanstha, Tiwa Yuva Chhatra Parishad, Tiwa Raj Darbar, Sadao Tiwa Mahila Sanstha, Tiwa Cultural Society, and Tiwa Suraksha Parishad.

The main gate of Tiwa Fa Indraching Deuri Kshetra was inaugurated by veteran artist and prominent social worker Ashok Deka in the morning. The event was inaugurated by the founder chief executive member of Tiwa Autonomous Council, Narayan Kumar Radukakati. The 2024 Tiwa Cultural Festival was inaugurated by the president of the organising committee and Morigaon MLA Ramakanta Deuri and the general secretary of the organising committee, Pranabjyoti Masrang. The exhibition and trade fair were inaugurated by Pankaj Chakraborty, director, Tribal Beliefs and Culture Department, Government of Assam, and the Kuru Lampharaja Cultural Forum was inaugurated by Jurching Bardoloi, president, Tiwa Raj Darbar. The Tiwa dance was performed by Kuru Chadangaraja Memorial Cultural Groups. The event was inaugurated by the chief executive member of Tiwa Autonomous Council, Jeevan Chandra Konwar. The event was attended by the secretary, Higher Education Department, Government of Assam, Narayan Konwar as the chief guest. There was a cultural program in memory of the late Balairam Senapati.

A special reception will be held on Saturday morning. More than 40 distinguished personalities will be formally honoured at the event. In the morning, a memorial book titled ‘Tiwa Khurang’ or Tiwa Echoes will be launched, and a seminar on the crisis and future prospects of Tiwa language and culture will be held. In the afternoon, a Tiwa poetry reading and another seminar on ‘The Role of Tiwa Youth in the Upliftment of Tiwa Language and Culture’ will be held. There will be a traditional costume competition and a cultural program in memory of the late Bagadhar Senapati. The festival venue’s exhibitions, trade fairs, and food fairs attracted visitors and buyers with ethnic clothing, goods, and food items.