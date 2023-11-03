Bhutan King reaches Guwahati, visits Kamakhya Temple

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 3: Bhutan King his majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk reached Guwahati earlier today and visited Kamakhya Temple at Nilachal Hills, where he offered prayers to the Goddess and sought her blessings.

The King was accompanied by Assam Cabinet Ministers Dr Ranoj Pegu and Jayanta Mallabaruah. Taking to platform X, Assam Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu wrote, “Accompanied the King of Bhutan His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk to Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati, wherein His Majesty offered prayers & sought blessings. May Maa Kamakhya bestow her blessings upon the people of India & Bhutan. Cabinet colleague Shri @jayanta_malla and other dignitaries joined”.

The King of Bhutan is on a two day visit to the northeastern state where he will be participating in several programs. He will be also visiting Kaziranga National Park as part of his official visit itinerary.