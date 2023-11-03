24 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 3, 2023
type here...

Bhutan King reaches Guwahati, visits Kamakhya Temple

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 3: Bhutan King his majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk reached Guwahati earlier today and visited Kamakhya Temple at Nilachal Hills, where he offered prayers to the Goddess and sought her blessings.

- Advertisement -

The King was accompanied by Assam Cabinet Ministers Dr Ranoj Pegu and Jayanta Mallabaruah. Taking to platform X, Assam Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu wrote, “Accompanied the King of Bhutan His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk to Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati, wherein His Majesty offered prayers & sought blessings. May Maa Kamakhya bestow her blessings upon the people of India & Bhutan. Cabinet colleague Shri @jayanta_malla and other dignitaries joined”.

The King of Bhutan is on a two day visit to the northeastern state where he will be participating in several programs. He will be also visiting Kaziranga National Park as part of his official visit itinerary.

Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
10 Plants That Are Only Found in India
10 Plants That Are Only Found in India
Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames
Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames
9 Rarest Animals In The World
9 Rarest Animals In The World
Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks
Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

New species of plant discovered in Arunachal’s Pakke Kessang district

The Hills Times - 0
Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World 10 Plants That Are Only Found in India Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames 9 Rarest Animals In The World Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks