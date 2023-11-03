New species of plant discovered in Arunachal’s Pakke Kessang district

HT Digital,

Itanagar, Nov 3: A new plant species – Lysionotus Namchoomii, has been discovered in the deep and lush forests of Pakke Kessang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

- Advertisement -

The discovery of new species of plant has caused a ripple of excitement among environment lovers and biodiversity enthusiasts, activists.

Informing the same, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu took to platform X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Arunachal Pradesh’s biodiversity never stops surprising us. Lysionotus Namchoomii ~ A new plant species discovered in the lush forests of Pakke-Kessang district, is contributing to our understanding of the region’s rich flora & fauna. This is a testament to our rich natural heritage. Let’s cherish it for future generations”.

Environment lovers and activists are always on a prawl to discover new plant and animal species.