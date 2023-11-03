IIT Guwahati student dies on campus: Reports

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 3: A student’s untimely demise occurred at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) on Thursday, as reported by the institute.

The cause of death is stated to be natural, based on the medical report, which is also confirmed by the police. The student, who hailed from Rajasthan, had joined the institute around six months back.

The institute’s authorities are working closely with the police to aid in the investigation.

The bereaved family was immediately informed about the tragic incident, and they have reached the institute. The institute expressed their heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.