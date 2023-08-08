Biswanath girl to represent India in 11th Junior Wushu Championship in China

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Aug 7: Mingbi Borphukan, a promising young Wushu player from Gereki village in Sootea, under the Biswanath subdivision, has been selected to represent India in the 11th Junior Wushu Championship, scheduled to take place in Macau, China, from August 14 to 21. Mingbi, the daughter of Robert Borphukan, embarked on her journey to Delhi on Monday in preparation for the prestigious championship.

The entire Sootea community, including individuals and organisations, has extended their best wishes to Mingbi for her remarkable achievement. Notably, Mingbi’s elder sister, Ningshi Borphukan, has also represented the nation in the Moscow Star International Wushu Championship in Russia.