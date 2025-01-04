14 C
BJP names district presidents in Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Jan 3: In a significant move under the Sangathan Parv 2024-25, the Assam BJP has announced the names of district presidents across the state. Among the appointees, Radip Ronghang and Roland Kiling have successfully retained their positions as presidents of Karbi Anglong West and Karbi Anglong East districts, respectively.

The reshuffle, part of a broader organizational overhaul, aims to strengthen the party’s structure from the grassroots to the national level. As per party sources, this comprehensive process involves reconstituting Booth Committees, the National Committee, and the Parliamentary Board to ensure efficient functioning and preparedness for upcoming electoral challenges.

Following the district-level announcements, the focus will now shift to the state-level leadership. The BJP’s national leadership has appointed Union minister and senior party leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as the in-charge for overseeing the election of the Assam State President. The Sangathan Parv marks a crucial phase for the BJP as it seeks to consolidate its organizational base and gear up for the 2024-25 electoral cycle.

