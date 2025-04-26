27.4 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 26, 2025
type here...

Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning’ to debut in Indian theatres on May 17

Entertainment
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, April 25: “Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning”, the eighth and final installment of Tom Cruise’s blockbuster action franchise, will open in Indian cinemas on May 17, six days before its release in the US, Paramount Pictures India announced on Friday.

The Hollywood superstar reprises his fan-favourite spy Ethan Hunt for one final mission in the movie, which will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

- Advertisement -

“#MissionImpossible – ‘The Final Reckoning’ now releases early in India. New date – 17th May. Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu,” Paramount Pictures India posted on its official social media handles.

Related Posts:

On May 14, the movie will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where Cruise previously showcased Ron Howard’s “Far and Away” (1992) and “Top Gun: Maverick” in 2022.
Cruise has portrayed the character of Ethan Hunt since the beginning of the franchise with 1996’s “Mission: Impossible”.

He has followed it up with successful sequels — “Mission: Impossible 2” (2000), “Mission: Impossible III” (2006), “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” (2011), “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” (2015), “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” (2018) and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” (2023).

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” also stars Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Katy O’Brian and Tramell Tillman.

- Advertisement -

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film is presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance. (PTI)

5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

26 April, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover 10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers 10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound 10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry