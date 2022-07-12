BJYM-EKADC organises blood donation camp

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 11: BJYM-East Karbi Anglong District Committee (BJYM-EKADC) on Sunday organised a blood donation camp at the blood bank of Diphu Medical College & Hospital (DMC&H) here.

Diphu MLA, Bidyasing Engleng inaugurated the camp, which was attended by president, Giten Bey and vice presidents Rukasen Engleng,

Phairing Maibangsha and Raju Rongphar and general secretary Joya Jigdung and secretaries Moniram Teron and Tenson Engti and other leaders.

The president, Bey said the BJYM-EKADC has organised blood donation camp to fill up blood scarcity in DMC&H with the theme, ‘Donate blood, save life’. “There is scarcity of blood in DMC&H and to support those in need of blood, our youths of BJYM have donated blood. 29 units of blood were donated,” Bey said.

Bey thanked the BJYM members who participated in the programme and willingly donated blood.