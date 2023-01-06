Bodoland Book Fair gets underway in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 5: The Bodoland Book Fair 2023 has got underway from Thursday at Bodofa Cultural Complex, Chandamari in Kokrajhar.

Deputy chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, Gobinda Chandra Basumatary graced as chief guest and inaugurated the event amidst a well gathering.

The event was organised by the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government in connection with the second edition of Kokrajhar LitFest 2023 (Kokrajhar Literary Festival).

In his speech, Gobinda Chandra Basumatary wished a grand success of the event.

“Book fair is a way to bring a healthy environment of book reading as well as writing environment among the citizens,” said Basumatary.

He has opined for building up an environment for creating healthy welfare and integration among the society by conducting book fairs across the region and made an appeal to all citizens of the region to come and participate in the fair to make more ushering of the book fair.

The Book Fair which will continue for seven days from Thursday has about 60 book stalls from BTR and Guwahati including Delhi, Goa and Kolkata.

Among others, BTR executive members Dr Nilut Swargiary, Daobaisa Boro, MLA Lawrence Islary, Kokrajhar deputy commissioner Varnali Deka, IAS, ABSU president Dipen Boro were present in the programme.

Meanwhile, necessary preparation and arrangements are so far completed to host the Kokrajhar LitFest at Bodofa Cultural Complex Chandamari in Kokrajhar beginning from Friday.

The LitFest will witness participation of eminent poets, writers from different parts of the country in its scheduled programmes.