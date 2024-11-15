20 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 15, 2024
Bodoland University secures patent for bioremediation technology

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Nov 14: A team of researchers led by Dr Hemen Sarma, associate professor in the department of Botany at Bodoland University, has achieved a significant milestone in environmental science by securing an Indian patent for a novel plant-microbe bioremediation technology.

This cutting-edge innovation addresses soil pollution, particularly in petrochemical-affected areas, by targeting harmful organic and inorganic contaminants like polyaromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and heavy metals often found in oil extraction sites.

The team, working in collaboration with experts from the University of Hyderabad, N N Saikia College, and Pandu College in Guwahati, was awarded an Indian patent (Patent Number: 554169) by the controller general of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks, India. This achievement marks Bodoland University’s first Indian patent, showcasing a sustainable method that utilises natural, non-genetically engineered bacteria and native plants to remediate contaminated soils.

The patented technique features two plant-microbe consortia: bacteria that degrade hydrocarbons and plants that absorb and stabilise heavy metals. This approach not only reduces soil toxicity but also leverages naturally occurring species, offering a viable and eco-friendly solution to pollution management.

Dr Sarma emphasised the potential of Northeast India’s rich biodiversity in advancing bioremediation, noting his identification of 11 potent PAH-degrading bacterial strains from Assam’s oil fields, now registered in the NCBI database. The team’s work is expanding to tackle more toxic nitrated PAHs, with young researcher Tanushree Basumatary, a doctoral candidate at Bodoland University, contributing significantly to the study.

In addition to the recent Indian patent, Dr Sarma also holds an Australian patent (Patent Number: 2021103319) for a biostimulant formulation developed to alleviate soil pollution. Granted by IP Australia in March 2022, this patent underscores the global relevance of his work in creating sustainable and eco-friendly environmental solutions.

The Bodoland University authorities have hailed the achievement and hope that the educational institution will gain greater recognition in the field of educational exploration in the days to come.

