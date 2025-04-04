Manipur: Arms and ammunitions recovered in hidden bunkers

IMPHAL, April 3: A large cache of arms and ammunition hidden in multiple bunkers across Twichin and Saibol villages, situated under Yaingangpokpi police station, were uncovered on Thursday in a major breakthrough by security forces, police said.

The intelligence-led operation was launched early this morning, with the joint team comprising personnel from 4 MAHAR (BORDERS) and Yaingangpokpi police, along with an army explosive detection dog, initiating their search at 6 am.

By 1 pm, the operation had concluded successfully, with security forces dismantling a total of 13 bunkers that were reportedly set up by a Kuki armed group, the police also said.

During the meticulous search, various weapons were recovered, including a 12 bore single-barrel rifle and three heavy pompi guns, mounted on bipods, of 60 mm, 55 mm, and 45 mm caliber.

A substantial quantity of bombs, ranging in different calibers, was also seized.

Among the cache were three 82 mm bombs, twenty-three 75 mm bombs, eleven 60 mm bombs, twenty-one 45 mm bombs, eleven 45 mm fin-stabilised bombs, and nine empty 45 mm shell bombs, the police added.

Additionally, two Burmese electronic IEDs, each weighing 5 kg, along with two Baofeng radio sets and three rounds of 12 Bore ammunition, were found during the operation.

The seized materials, after producing it before the media, have been handed over to Yaingangpokpi police station for further legal proceedings. (NNN)