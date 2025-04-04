24.3 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 4, 2025
type here...

Manipur: Arms and ammunitions recovered in hidden bunkers

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, April 3: A large cache of arms and ammunition hidden in multiple bunkers across Twichin and Saibol villages, situated under Yaingangpokpi police station, were uncovered on Thursday in a major breakthrough by security forces, police said.

The intelligence-led operation was launched early this morning, with the joint team comprising personnel from 4 MAHAR (BORDERS) and Yaingangpokpi police, along with an army explosive detection dog, initiating their search at 6 am.

- Advertisement -

By 1 pm, the operation had concluded successfully, with security forces dismantling a total of 13 bunkers that were reportedly set up by a Kuki armed group, the police also said.

Related Posts:

During the meticulous search, various weapons were recovered, including a 12 bore single-barrel rifle and three heavy pompi guns, mounted on bipods, of 60 mm, 55 mm, and 45 mm caliber. 

A substantial quantity of bombs, ranging in different calibers, was also seized.

Among the cache were three 82 mm bombs, twenty-three 75 mm bombs, eleven 60 mm bombs, twenty-one 45 mm bombs, eleven 45 mm fin-stabilised bombs, and nine empty 45 mm shell bombs, the police added.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, two Burmese electronic IEDs, each weighing 5 kg, along with two Baofeng radio sets and three rounds of 12 Bore ammunition, were found during the operation.

The seized materials, after producing it before the media, have been handed over to Yaingangpokpi police station for further legal proceedings. (NNN)

10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

04 April, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway 10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India 9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April 10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British