Bollywood stars leave Tezpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Nov 28: Three eminent stars of the Bollywood film ‘Fighter’ left Tezpur on Monday afternoon. The shooting of the film ‘Fighter’ started on November 15 at the Salonibari Air Force station premises in Tezpur.

Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand arrived in Tezpur on November 14 and Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone arrived in Tezpur on November 16.

The film was shot on the runway as well as at Azad Maidan. Most of the shooting was completed as per schedule on November 26 and the three actors also attended a test flight of Sukhoi on the same day.

On his way back to Mumbai, on Monday, actor Anil Kapoor said to the local media that he had a wonderful time in Tezpur and that it is a beautiful place.