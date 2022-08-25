HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Aug 24: Under the aegis of Mandal Book Centre, Bongaigaon for the book lovers in and around Gossaigaon sub-division, a three-day book fair has been organised at Gossaigaon College in Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

The three-day long book fair was formally inaugurated by Dhananjay Brahma, vice principal of Gossaigaon College on Tuesday.

The maiden book fair at Gossaigaon College was largely appreciated by the visitors where books of different genres and languages like English, Assamese, Hindi and Bodo were displayed on the table.

Apart from college teachers, staff and students from different institutions of Gossaigaon sub-division, many other schools, college teachers, staff, parents, readers and book lovers were seen collecting books, textbooks, etc., of their choice.

Vijay Kumar Mandal, owner of Mandal Book Centre, Bongaigaon told reporters that he has received a promising response from the book lovers in the last two days.

Vice principal of Gossaigaon College, Dhananjay Brahma along with other professors present sought the cooperation of the book lovers of Gossaigaon sub-division to make the book fair successful.

Meanwhile many people have also expressed hope that many book lovers and students will benefit from the book fair organised at Gossaigaon College and have lauded such efforts of the college.